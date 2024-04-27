Short Interest in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Increases By 57.6%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Global X Aging Population ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNG opened at $28.47 on Friday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.

Get Global X Aging Population ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNG. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Aging Population ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,108,000.

About Global X Aging Population ETF

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.