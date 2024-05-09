Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair lowered Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.25.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

