Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ICHR. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.60.

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. Ichor has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. Analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In related news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 207.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Further Reading

