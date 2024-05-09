BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Mizuho

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.40.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,280,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,151,000 after buying an additional 155,252 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,524,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,527,000 after acquiring an additional 84,750 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,794,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 906,559 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.