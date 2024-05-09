Devin T. Cygnar Sells 3,843 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $42,580.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 17.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 338,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on NWBI

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.