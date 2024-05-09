SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 2,631 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $55,935.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.69. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,480,000 after acquiring an additional 442,593 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 193,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 95,206 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 74,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SentinelOne by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after buying an additional 74,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.