Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $197.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $207.00 to $197.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $166.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

