Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAWN. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,729,304.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,781 shares of company stock valued at $722,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 410,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.