Fluor’s (FLR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Fluor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.83.

Fluor Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FLR stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. Fluor has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

