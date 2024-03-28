Brokerages Set Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) PT at $28.50

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Guess? stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guess? has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 266.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Guess? by 732.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

