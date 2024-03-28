UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.35

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.35 and last traded at $86.30, with a volume of 41537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.61.

A number of research firms have commented on UMBF. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.73%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares in the company, valued at $20,950,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $114,494.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,393 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 646.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,376,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 265,399 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

