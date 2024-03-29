4,165 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,073,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,441,192. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $183.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

