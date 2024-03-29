Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $175.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $559.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.78 and its 200 day moving average is $222.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.