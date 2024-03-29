Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 275 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,808 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $192.83 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.59 and a 200-day moving average of $209.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

