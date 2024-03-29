Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.9% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VNQ opened at $86.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

