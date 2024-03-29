Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases 13,881 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 120.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,593,000 after purchasing an additional 149,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 189,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $45.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

