2,065 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,122.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,503,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $151.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.71 and a 200 day moving average of $146.64. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.