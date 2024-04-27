Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $41,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 51.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000,000 after buying an additional 836,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,770,000 after buying an additional 44,648 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,401,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,751,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,193.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,233,000 after purchasing an additional 691,615 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 733,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.57.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

