Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,746 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.70, a PEG ratio of 480.77 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

