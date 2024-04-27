Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,632 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,632 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,560 shares of company stock worth $4,279,636. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $145.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.10.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

