Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 48.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $2,280,570.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,255.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $863.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 400.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

