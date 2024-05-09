Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,658 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,132,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDXJ traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.53. 4,286,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $44.70.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

