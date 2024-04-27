Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 480.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after purchasing an additional 873,269 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,595,000 after buying an additional 732,115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $33,504,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,843,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,084,000 after buying an additional 430,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after buying an additional 367,328 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

