Francis Financial Inc. Has $27.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 364,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Francis Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $27,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $75.40 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

