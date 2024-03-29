Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $245,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in SAP were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in SAP by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in SAP by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 69,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SAP by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $195.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.63. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $123.54 and a twelve month high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

