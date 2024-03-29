Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 267,950 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,003,000 after purchasing an additional 667,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,144,000 after buying an additional 822,023 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,879,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.01.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

