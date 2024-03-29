Access Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PG opened at $162.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $163.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.16.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.