SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their prior price target of $59.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SE. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

SE stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. SEA has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.92 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 121.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 90.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

