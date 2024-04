Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on W. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wayfair from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wayfair from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.21.

W stock opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.29. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,808 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,222 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

