Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acrivon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acrivon Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

ACRV stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.70. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

