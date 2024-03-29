HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) CFO James Mark Harmsworth Sells 20,000 Shares

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $115.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $121.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in HCI Group by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCI. Compass Point upped their price target on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

