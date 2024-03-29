GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) SVP Sells $1,931,400.00 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $97.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $99.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GMS. Stephens boosted their price target on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at about $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 66.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GMS by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

