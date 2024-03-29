Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Insider Sells $23,977.18 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $23,977.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cryoport Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.61. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cryoport

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,657,000 after acquiring an additional 98,569 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 55,624 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.