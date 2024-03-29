Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Insider Sells $23,977.18 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $23,977.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cryoport Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.61. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,657,000 after acquiring an additional 98,569 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 55,624 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

