Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Has $379,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.6% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $454.90 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.47 and its 200 day moving average is $438.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

