Peak Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

BATS EFAV opened at $70.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

