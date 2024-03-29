Touchstone Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND opened at $45.31 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

