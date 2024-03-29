Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.300–0.240 EPS.

Lands’ End Stock Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ LE opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lands’ End by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Lands’ End by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

