Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.26. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

