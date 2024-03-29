Values Added Financial LLC Invests $214,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $35,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $137.37 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $140.43. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.92.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,253 shares of company stock valued at $20,486,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

