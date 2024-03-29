Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 217,512 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 385.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 69,563 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PNOV opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $700.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

