Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys Shares of 1,533 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 79.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

