Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Update

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Greggs Price Performance

OTCMKTS GGGSF opened at $31.20 on Friday. Greggs has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

