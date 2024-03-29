Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Update

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Greggs Price Performance
OTCMKTS GGGSF opened at $31.20 on Friday. Greggs has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19.
About Greggs
