PotCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $164.89 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $164.89 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.55 or 0.00147321 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00018178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008661 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000141 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

