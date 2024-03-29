Nervos Network (CKB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $25.92 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $847.32 million and approximately $25.92 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,286.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.65 or 0.00874490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.55 or 0.00147321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00048086 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00058531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.77 or 0.00191737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.83 or 0.00137771 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000696 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,529,251,578 coins and its circulating supply is 43,845,316,521 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.