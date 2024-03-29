Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Grows By 400.0%

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.7422 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

