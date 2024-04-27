Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
BBGI opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
