Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:STWD opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.44%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

