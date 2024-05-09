Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Increased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. YCG LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 372,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after buying an additional 91,276 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $81.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Evercore dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

