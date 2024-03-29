Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Short Interest Up 375.0% in March

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of GECCZ stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.5469 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

