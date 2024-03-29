Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCHW) Short Interest Up 330.4% in March

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCHW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 330.4% from the February 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Envoy Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:COCHW opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06. Envoy Medical has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.32.
Envoy Medical Company Profile
